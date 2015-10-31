Naturally, something spooky should happen. This year, an asteroid is coming crazy close to Earth. (Refinery29)
A man sat next to his doppelgänger on a flight by chance, and the resulting photo is glorious. (Refinery29)
In case you missed it, the third GOP debate was Wednesday. Marco Rubio was the clear winner. (Refinery29)
A hundred students have protested in support of the officer who threw a student to the floor. The officer in question was fired after the video surfaced. (Refinery29)
China has ended its one-child policy. Couples are now allowed to have two children; the reactions are mixed. (Refinery29)
