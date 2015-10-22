Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November

This November, new releases are hitting Netflix faster than leaves are changing colors. (At least, that's what I'm imagining from 23 floors up in Lower Manhattan.) Two highly anticipated Netflix originals are premiering this month, including Aziz Ansari's comedy Master of None, about a 30-year-old actor living in New York. The next Louie, perhaps? We're also rooting for a certain female superhero making her debut on the 'flix, Marvel's Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter.
A crop of buzzy documentaries are on deck, too, including this year's fascinating Best of Enemies, which revisits the political debates that seared prime-time TV back in 1968, between polar-opposite intellectuals William F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal. In the mood for some lighter nonfiction fare? Try David Thorpe's funny and informative Do I Sound Gay?, in which the journalist explores that question — and why it's such a common one — in interviews with a slew of gay celebs.
