Fields has a history of incidents with the student community. He currently faces a federal lawsuit for an alleged violation of a Spring Valley Student High School student’s civil rights. The lawsuit, which you can see on Heavy , says Fields “recklessly targets African-American students with allegations of gang membership and criminal gang activity.” The trial is set to begin January 27, 2016.A local group, the Richland Two Black Parents Association, spoke out against the intolerance present in their community in a statement. National civil-rights groups have also called for an investigation into Fields' conduct."Parents are heartbroken as this is just another example of the intolerance that continues to be of issue in Richland School District Two particularly with families and children of color," the group said. "As we have stated in the past, we stand ready to work in collaboration to address these horrible acts of violence and inequities among our children.”Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says that the school resource officer acted because the student refused to leave class. “The student was told she was under arrest for disturbing school and given instructions, which she again refused," Lott told WIS-TV on Monday. "The video then shows the student resisting and being arrested by the SRO." Lott also requested that federal investigators look into the incident."It's very disturbing what happened. It's something I have to deal with and that's what we're going to be doing," Lott told WTLX.Dr. Debbie Hamm, superintendent of Richland School District Two, said in a statement on Monday that "the District has directed that the school resource officer not return to any school in the District."