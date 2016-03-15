Xena Will Be Openly Gay In The Reboot, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Feminism FTW: New York City began a pilot program to provide high schoolers with free tampons.
So far, March has been a good month for New Yorkers who use tampons. Not only is the state considering the end of the tampon tax, according to the New York Daily News, NYC began a pilot program to provide high schoolers with free tampons, too. By the end of the month, 25 public schools in the boroughs of Queens and the Bronx will have implemented the program. (Read More)
Here At Home: Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton wrote a scathing open letter to Donald Trump.
In an open letter posted to the Humans of New York Facebook page, Stanton outlined the reasons he doesn't support the wealthy businessman's presidential ambitions. The HONY founder explained that while he's declined to interview other 2016 candidates in an attempt to remain neutral, "there is no correct time to oppose violence and prejudice." (Read More)
Just In Case: Threatening to move to Canada? Here's everything you need to know about the country.
If you’ve considered moving to Canada after Election Day, you’re far from alone. Miley Cyrus, Jon Stewart, and Whoopi Goldberg have all threatened to leave America if Donald Trump wins. That said, if you’re planning to relocate to Canada, try not to be these people. Ahead, check out a few things you should know about your soon-to-be adoptive country. (Read More)
Try Again: Forever 21 pulled this offensive, rape-referencing T-shirt after complaints.
Forever 21 is the latest major retailer to come out with a completely cringe-inducing item. The offensive men's shirt, plastered with the line, "Don't Say Maybe If You Want To Say No," sure reads like a rape-rationalizing slogan. Any article of clothing festooned with rape inferences is just unacceptable, but this particular item adds victim-blaming undertones. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Rumor has it that Snapchat is working on a wearable device.
While details are pure speculation at the moment (Snapchat declined to comment for this article), analyses of LinkedIn accounts and job boards show that the company has quietly been hiring individuals with backgrounds in smart eyewear and virtual reality. (Read More)
Style Stalking: "Smart coats," which actually generate heat, could be the next big outerwear trend.
Spring has (sort of) arrived, in all of its unpredictable-weather glory, so we aren't retiring our coat rotation just yet. Plus, the fall '16 collections have us already thinking about what our outerwear will look like a few months from now. On the form-meets-function front, a few brands have recently showcased "smart coats" that actually generate heat. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Xena will be gay in the show's upcoming reboot.
As more beloved TV shows from the '90s are remade and rebooted, creators have to decide how to make sure the new versions are firmly planted in the current TV landscape. For the upcoming Xena reboot, that means taking the lesbian subtext and making it official canon. (Read More)
ICYMI: Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher was named the next star of The Bachelorette.After on-set reports and comments from ABC officials about diversity suggested that Caila Quinn would be next in line, fans were thrown a curveball with the selection of Fletcher. The half-Filipino Quinn would have been the first woman of color cast as The Bachelorette. (Read More)
