Are Self-Heating Coats The Next Big Outerwear Trend?

Warming outerwear may be new on the runway, but the category itself isn't. Self-heating jackets have cropped up before in outdoor clothing and workwear, as well as menswear North Face and Columbia , for example, were early innovators. It hasn't been without its issues: North Face appears to have discontinued its original MET 5 warming jacket, and Columbia voluntarily issued a recall for seven of its electric heated styles in 2013 due to a potential burn risk. Heat-retaining — as opposed to heat-generating — apparel is a more common method among outdoor and lifestyle companies of creating particularly toasty garments. Columbia offers Omni-Heat technology, which reflects the wearer's own body heat to maintain a comfortably warm temperature. Similarly, Uniqlo has its tried-and-true range of HeatTech basics, made of a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps heat in.The desire for function to catch up with (stylish) form is resonating elsewhere in the fashion industry: In London, Emel and Aris is carving out its place in both the luxury and the tech space with its own range of self-regulating warming coats. Its outerwear is equipped with an inert lightweight polymer that produces far infrared (FIR) heat energy, which doesn't overheat. They're made from luxe cotton and cashmere-blend Loro Piana fabrics, and are treated to be water-repellent and wind-proof.The brand rolled out four jackets for pre-order in a Kickstarter campaign on Friday, and the company plans to debut its own e-commerce in August. "Originally, I wanted to launch with four coats for women and four coats for men," Rana Nakhal Solset, Emel and Aris' founder, tells Refinery29. Instead, she decided to tighten the focus to two styles for each category in order to get them just right.Within a day, the brand's Kickstarter was already more than halfway to its goal of $99,386. By the end of the crowdfunding campaign's first weekend, the goal had been surpassed.Emel and Aris isn't the only name peddling the concept on the crowdfunding website: Ravean , a company that makes heated down jackets, raised $1,330,293 in pledges in two months on Kickstarter. (Its original goal was $100,000.) But Ravean's jackets are outdoorsy and performance-oriented, in contrast to Emel and Aris' more polished, work-apropos aesthetic.