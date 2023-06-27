11 Explosive 4th Of July Sex Toy Sales

ADVERTISEMENT
If we were to rank the sexiest holidays of the year, the 4th of July would be at the top of the list (along with Valentine's Day and Halloween, of course). That's because nothing says "fireworks" more than a great, explosive orgasm. Luckily, in honor of the holiday, among the wide array of 4th of July sales are some seriously great deals on sex toys.
Starting as early as today, major retailers like luxury vibrator specialist Lelo, R29 favorite Tracy's Dog, and more are offering some of the best sex toy sales we've seen all year. Whether you're in the market for a Magic Wand, a viral suction vibrator, BDSM accessories, lingerie, lubricant — literally anything and everything you could possibly need for your own personal fireworks explosion of pleasure — these 11 retailers have something you're sure to enjoy (and at an incredible price). Below, check out the best 4th of July sex toy sales going on this weekend (and beyond!) so you can keep the sparks flying all summer long.
