This Under-The-Radar Fashion Sale Boasts Up To 70% Off Designer Finds

If you're a fashion aficionado following couture week at the moment, you've probably got Paris on the brain. While we can't quite ship you off to the shopping capital of the world, we can bring the iconic French city to you... or at least, we can point you to the next best thing on the internet. If you haven't already been introduced, please meet the online multi-brand retailer 24S: a stylish sibling in the esteemed LVMH fashion family. The only thing that beats browsing their cyber racks of carefully curated designer goods is doing just that during an oh la la level of a sale, which we're thrilled to report is happening right now.
If there was ever a moment to take a digital trip to the land of love (and Louis Vuitton), it's today, since the Parisian retailer of our e-commerce dreams is currently offering an extra 20% off already marked down items with the code EXTRA20 on orders over $200. They're tossing in free shipping too, if you spend over $250. Think discounts on covetable labels like Rejina Pyo, Marni, Fendi, Jacquemus and more, some of which amount to over 70% off their original prices (we're looking at you, printed top à la Paco Rabanne). There's no passport required for this venture into super sale territory, and we're here to guide you throughout your journey. Ahead, discover our editor’s personal recommendations — and before they sell out.
