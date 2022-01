This Under-The-Radar Fashion Sale Boasts Up To 70% Off Designer Finds

If you're a fashion aficionado following couture week at the moment, you've probably got Paris on the brain. While we can't quite ship you off to the shopping capital of the world, we can bring the iconic French city to you... or at least, we can point you to the next best thing on the internet. If you haven't already been introduced, please meet the online multi-brand retailer 24S : a stylish sibling in the esteemed LVMH fashion family. The only thing that beats browsing their cyber racks of carefully curated designer goods is doing just that during an oh la la level of a sale, which we're thrilled to report is happening right now.