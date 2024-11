Cruel Intentions Star Sara Silva Isn’t Tied Down By The OG Movie

“CeCe flowed out of me. I was like, ‘Maybe there is something about this character that I have in me,’ which is something I came to learn. I’m pretty neurotic, but I mask it well with a ‘ cool girl ,’ ‘chill girl’ mask on the exterior. On the inside, I have racing thoughts and am a perfectionist and a people pleaser ,” Silva says. “It was fun to see and lean into those similarities that I share with CeCe. [At the time], I [was dealing] with deep insecurities coming up to the surface, which is basically the premise of CeCe’s character — she’s so insecure , is constantly talking and doing things to prove her worth, is going to overachieve. It was almost a healing, therapeutic experience. Now, I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’m ready to not feel so pressured to be that cool girl.”