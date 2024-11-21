Cruel Intentions Star Sara Silva Isn’t Tied Down By The OG Movie

“She’s just so relatable because she’s so pure — she wants so badly to feel good about herself, and she kind of gets caught up with the wrong people,” Silva says. “When you’re young and naive and want so badly to be liked that you’re willing to do whatever it takes, you don’t realize that you might have more confidence than you think. That’s a classic young person thing — [realizing] this cool scene isn’t where I belong, but maybe I need to find people who actually understand me. That’s something we still deal with to this day.”