Cowboy Carter Isn’t Revenge. It’s A Reeducation.

“There is power in centering Black experience to take back narrative control of an art form, and doing so can lower the barrier to entry for those who might follow in her footsteps,” Pierce writes for NPR. “But two things can be true at once: Beyoncé can be tapping into a history she has every right to, and she can also be doing so in deference to governing bodies that will never truly see her.” And therein lies the contradiction at the center of the discourse surrounding Cowboy Carter. It is clear that Beyoncé has already lowered the barrier for country music artists who have struggled to be seen in the genre. It’s clear that genres as a concept are limiting and rooted in white supremacy. By “showing up” to the Grammys and showing up the CMAs by delivering an undeniably brilliant work of art that is very-much country music, she is also participating in the very system that continues to suppress Black country artists. And while she’s spotlighting those musicians, I haven’t figured out yet why she chose to include Post Malone (the weakest link on the album). Miley Cyrus gets a pass because she’s Dolly Parton’s goddaughter, the talent is insane, and listening to “II Most Wanted” is the closest I’ll probably ever come to snorting drugs.