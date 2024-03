It was a sentiment echoed by other honorees during the Image Awards broadcast. “Thank you NAACP for always seeing me, making me feel seen, ” Outstanding Supporting Actress winner Taraji P. Henson said during her speech. Throughout the press run for The Color Purple , Henson was open about her financial struggles in the industry and spoke candidly about the pay gap for Black women in Hollywood. “I just thank you guys so much for showing up for me all the time, not just to the box office or watching what I’m in. Y’all saw what happened and y’all showed up… you showed me love,” she said. This came after host Queen Latifah shouted out Henson in her monologue, thanking her for “standing up for all of us” and after she made a clip that the only thing not feeling inflation was “equal pay for Black actresses.” Henson continued her speech by reflecting on how hard it was to speak up about being paid less than her white counterparts. “It’s a scary thing to speak your truth but I urge you all to speak your truth because at the end of the day, that’s all we have,” she said. “And like they say, ‘the truth will set you free.’ And not only that, it will set somebody else free.’” The power of living authentically to inspire others to do the same was a running theme throughout the night.