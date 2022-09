What Does Wellness Look Like For People Of Color? Ask Idris & Sabrina Elba

: I have melanated skin ; my hyperpigmentation is off the charts. I was previously using the Darker Skin Tones lines from Dr. Barbara Sturm , but I didn't want to spend that much to be able to cater to my skin. Barbara is actually my derm — we had so many great conversations with us about which ingredients work for melanated skin. She admittedly uses the Darker Skin Tones line on her own skin, because it's packed with ingredients that help everyone. To me, I was like, Why does this have to be a niche thing if you have dark skin?