Aquarius, this week’s Cancer Full Moon will take you out of your comfort zone due to how sensitive it’ll make you feel. But this is actually a good thing, because as we enter 2024 you’re being asked to view your sensitivity as a superpower. Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, is gearing up to re-enter your sign for a 20-year stretch. And since Pluto is the ruler of Scorpio — one of the most sensitive and intuitive signs of the zodiac — you’re going to be more influenced by Water sign energy over the course of these next two decades, and this week’s full moon is an invitation for you to get used to it. Find ways to get more acquainted with what’s going on within your psyche and subconscious mind, either through journaling, therapy, or spending time near the water. You are the Water Bearer, after all.