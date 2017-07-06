What To Do On The Full Moon If You DGAF About Rituals

You're not into crystals. You don't believe in tarot readings. You barely read your horoscope. And you certainly don't carry out full moon rituals. We get it: Not everyone subscribes to this kind of spirituality. But, if you still have a passing interest in it, there are ways to make it part of your life — especially when it comes to that pesky full moon.
This lunar phase is great for charging your crystals, meditating, and even casting a spell or two, but you can reap the benefits of the full moon's energy in smaller, simpler ways, too. In other words, you don't need to start a crystal collection and call up your local chakra healer if you want to ring in this month's full moon.
Read on to discover how you can make this spiritual event your own, before it reaches peak fullness (either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, depending on how you look at it). Ahead, four ways to observe the full moon for the regular non-witch out there.