Why Children of Immigrants Struggle with the 5 Love Languages — & What To Do

"You could feel her love through the meals and through all the things she did for us. Through her, I learned that expressing love means taking action that shows 'I’m here for you.'"
"The children of Latine immigrants may struggle with words of affirmation and the other four love languages because their parents could have expressed love in different ways when they were growing up."
The Five Love Languages: A Limited Western Framework
"There’s never a true catchall; the specifics of everyone’s experiences are nuanced."
"We may have to be a little more understanding, and expect that our experiences in immigrant families might be different than portrayed around us."
Navigating Different Love Languages and Understanding How We Love
"My partner, who wasn’t raised directly by an immigrant and is second generation, caused me to reflect on why there were so many parallels between the way I grew up and the ways I express love as an adult."
The Benefits of Learning New Ways to Love
"Vulnerability actually takes a lot of courage, and building community and relationships is worth the vulnerability it requires."
"Giving and receiving love makes us feel alive. It gives us some purpose in our lives."