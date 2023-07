I’m A Tennis Girl Now — Here Are The Skorts Getting Me Into The Sport

This is the first tennis skort I ever tried. And, right away, I could see why top tennis players go for this silhouette. The skirt is made from a breathable fabric that’s meant to catch sweat, so it moved swiftly to accommodate my runs up and down the court. Meanwhile, the thick waistband kept my back straight and secure throughout my matches. But what I most like about this skirt is the shorts because they are basically long enough to be bike shorts , keeping me confident as I jump and run to beat my boyfriend (soon enough).