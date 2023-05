Long Live The Folding Hand Fan, Summer’s Most Functional & Glamorous Accessory

Throughout my life, similar scenarios have played out. With high temperatures year-round, handheld fans were a core item. My grandmother couldn’t attend Sunday service without one. The temple didn’t have an air conditioner, so it was practical. But there was also something oddly beautiful about seeing her whole friend group pull out their lace-adorned fans, which always matched their suits and clip-on earrings. My aunts also carried fans in their purses at all times. If someone felt like they were going to pass out — again, high temperatures have always been a matter of concern in the Caribbean — there they were gathering hastily to revive them with the power of their fans.