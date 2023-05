Diamond Rings Have An Ugly History — Why I Chose One Anyway

While this should be enough, I have to admit: I’ve recently found myself obsessed lately with Victorian rings. Late at night, when I can’t sleep, I scroll through vintage jewelers and consider the options. My desire is inspired, at least in part, by the historical research I’ve been doing for my book. It’s not that I want to emulate Queen Victoria , but I find her story fascinating, and her style even more so. For much of her life, Victoria wore an 18-karat gold serpent ring, set with rubies (for the eyes), diamonds (for the mouth), and a large emerald (at the crown of the snake’s head). This was her engagement ring, a gift from her beloved Albert. After Victoria was spotted wearing it, thousands of similar baubles were sold at jewelry shops throughout Europe and America. Despite the animal’s association with temptation and treachery, these rings remain popular even now, symbols of unending love. As for the original ring, it appears to have been buried with the queen, an everlasting tribute to her one great love.