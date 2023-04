The Maje x Éliou Collab Includes Harry Styles-Approved Necklaces

In signature Éliou fashion, the jewelry pieces are made from natural shells and freshwater pearl beads, and include colorful drop and white-and-gold earrings earrings, as well as two beaded necklaces. The color palette plays off Maje’s summer capsule, named “Tropical Purple,” which includes swimwear and cover-ups in cream and orange hues in addition to the heavy purple shades, released in conjunction with the collaboration.