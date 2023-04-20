The Maje x Éliou Collab Includes Harry Styles-Approved Necklaces

Ahead of the summer season, it’s time to start thinking about beach-ready essentials. To help with your warm-weather wardrobe needs, Maje and Éliou are launching a new collab, available April 20.
In signature Éliou fashion, the jewelry pieces are made from natural shells and freshwater pearl beads, and include colorful drop and white-and-gold earrings earrings, as well as two beaded necklaces. The color palette plays off Maje’s summer capsule, named “Tropical Purple,” which includes swimwear and cover-ups in cream and orange hues in addition to the heavy purple shades, released in conjunction with the collaboration.
Launched in 2018, Éliou — the Miami-based brand, founded by Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira — quickly rose to Instagram popularity thanks to its handmade colorful accessories and celebrity fans like Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber. With its color-forward designs, it’s a natural partner for the French brand Maje that’s cemented a following for its upbeat pieces that vary from printed dresses to crochet tops and bright monochrome sets.
The Maje x Éliou collaboration, as well as the “Tropical Purple” capsule, is available now in select Maje boutiques and on Maje.com.
