Vanessa Anne Hudgens Has Thoughts About Wedding Beauty Prep

Instead of stressing, Hudgens says she's asking for help. "Originally I was like, I'm just going to do it myself," she says. "Then as the months went on and I realized nothing had been done, I was like, Okay, I need some help." When the overwhelming moments come (as they do), she leans into her spiritual practice. "If I'm super stressed, I'll try to take a minute to zen out," Hudgens says. “I really love breath work. I have a YouTube video saved where there are drumbeat sounds to connect to your breath. When we get stressed, we forget to breathe, even though it's the simplest thing ever."