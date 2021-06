Madison Beer & Vanessa Hudgens Co-Founded A Skin-Care Brand

Beer's personalized morning skin-care routine includes two just products: Know Beauty's Clarifying Cleanser and the Calming Day Moisturizer. "The best part is that now my routine is not complicated at all," she explains. "The cleanser has salicylic acid and when I wash my face, I can really feel it cleaning my skin. Then I love the moisturizer because it's lightweight, like a serum, but helps keep my rosacea down — it's super soothing and makes my skin feel clear and glowy. On an off day, hanging out at home, I don't even wear makeup."