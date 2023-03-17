Zara’s New Studio Collection Features The Season’s Top Trends

Zara is back at it again. On Thursday, the Spanish retailer released its latest Studio line — the brand’s higher-end, limited-edition lineup — full of 2023’s biggest fashion trends.
The spring 2023 Studio collection — with campaign images shot by Steven Meisel — is full of maxi dresses, breezy knits, blazers, and tailored waistcoats in a muted color palette of cream, pink, black, and light green that will get you excited for the warmer temperatures ahead. There are also many of the year’s top styles, including balletcore-inspired details and maxi skirts, which have become one of the year’s most sought-after items. The collection additionally features an assortment of bags and shoes, from wooden platforms to studded shoulder bags, as well as scarves and stone jewelry.
With prices starting at $90, here are some of our favorite picks from Zara’s lineup.
