Black Women, Curaçao Should Be Your Next Vacation Destination

“Curaçao is so much more than the little island next to Aruba, dushi,” my tour guide Tirzah said when she picked me up from the airport. Two of the first things I learned when I touched down were that Curaçao is NOT the same as its neighbor Aruba and “dushi” is a uniquely Curaçaoan word that I would be hearing a lot over the next few days. The Papiamento (a Portuguese-based creole language spoken in the Dutch Caribbean) word basically translates to “sweet” and in Curaçao it’s often used as a term of endearment. Think a less romantic “babe” or a less shady “sweetheart.” Dushi is a perfect way to describe the small Dutch Caribbean island off the Venezuelan coast; in fact there is a huge dushi sign in the heart of Curaçao where tourists can take photos.