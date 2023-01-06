Victor Glemaud’s HSN Collection Features Colorblocked Knitwear Under $100

New York-based designer and former Target collaborator Victor Glemaud is taking over live shopping TV with a new line for HSN. On Thursday, the designer — who launched his eponymous line in 2006 and was a CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2017 — and the live entertainment network announced the upcoming launch of the VG Victor Glemaud collection, out on January 7.
“It's really all of the things that I've done, but we've just sort of remixed them and made them even more bold,” Glemaud tells Refinery29 of the line. “What [is] special and different is that I will get to speak directly to the customer… [and] put myself forward.”
From bold geometric prints to colorblocked numbers, the collection is exactly what you’d expect from Glemaud, who is known for easy-to-wear knits, bright colors and bodycon silhouettes. Featuring dresses and knitwear in black, white, gray, pink, and yellow hues, as well as polka dots and striped prints, the line ranges from sizes XS to 3X, with every piece falling under $100 (a steal compared to the designer's main line which starts at around $300 for a sweater).
The VG Victor Glemaud line will be available on Saturday on HSN.com and the network’s streaming platforms, with a second drop coming in February.
