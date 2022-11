I’m a Latina Who Can’t Cook & I Refuse to Feel Guilty

Born and raised in New Jersey by Colombians who refused to assimilate , my roots are strong, but I’ve still been labeled the so-called gringa of the family. One of the biggest markers of my difference: not cooking. Growing up, when chismosas known as my tías wondered why I wasn’t helping my mom in the kitchen, she always defended her “hija perezosa.” She never made me feel bad about not knowing how to cook. In so many ways, she encouraged it. My mom never handed me a cuchara. La cocina was her sanctuary, and I was asked to stay far away as she took full control. Whether it was her love language or her small revolution against the patriarchy, she didn’t tie my girlhood — or later my womanhood — to my ability to put together a meal.