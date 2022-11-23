I’m a Latina Who Can’t Cook & I Refuse to Feel Guilty

I haven’t really let this bother me, though. There are a myriad of reasons why people can’t or don’t cook (note: simply not being interested is a valid one), and there are so many qualities that make us “buenas mujeres” that don’t include adobo or sazón. Honestly, I feel fortunate to live a life where I only serve myself and my chosen family. I acknowledge that not cooking is a privilege, but I also want to embrace the little pockets of my life where I actually have room for luxury. This is one of them.