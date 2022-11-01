“Our collaboration combines both Ganni’s spirit and Barbour’s heritage. The iconic wax cotton and diamond quilting that Barbour is renowned for have both been re-imagined in contemporary shapes and silhouettes to present a modern interpretation of a classic Barbour look,” says Nicola Brown, director of womenswear at Barbour. “The oversized proportions and collar detailing gives the collection a playful twist that is perfect for the confident and bold Ganni girl.” The collaboration comes on the heels of the departure of British style and media personality Alexa Chung, who was a guest designer for Barbour since 2019.