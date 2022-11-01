In a style landscape teeming with British-grown talent — from veteran brands like Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen to up-and-comers like Molly Goddard and Grace Wales Bonner — there’s one quintessentially English clothing item that always manages to stay relevant: the Barbour jacket. Spotted on the likes of everyone from Princess Diana to the Queen herself and Daniel Craig as James Bond, the utilitarian garment has become a countryside staple, maintaining a stronghold among the sartorial set over the years. Today, the next iteration of the jacket takes on new territory with the launch of its coolest collaboration yet: Barbour x Ganni.
The union is a seamless fusion of the two labels: durable outerwear that Barbour has been known for since its inception in England’s coastal town of South Shields nearly 130 years ago and fanciful details that have gained Ganni a cult following among the #GanniGirl, a term referring to the Danish label’s legions of acolytes who love its quirky take on Scandi style. The pieces maintain Barbour’s classic earth tones interspersed with playful neon accents and Ganni’s signature oversized collars and playful embroidery.
The capsule comes in two parts. The first is a ready-to-wear collection with two coats, four jackets, a skirt, and two bucket hats. Meanwhile, the second drop features 50 limited-edition upcycled and reworked outerwear pieces, some of which made their debut on the runway at the Ganni show during Copenhagen Fashion Week.
“Our collaboration combines both Ganni’s spirit and Barbour’s heritage. The iconic wax cotton and diamond quilting that Barbour is renowned for have both been re-imagined in contemporary shapes and silhouettes to present a modern interpretation of a classic Barbour look,” says Nicola Brown, director of womenswear at Barbour. “The oversized proportions and collar detailing gives the collection a playful twist that is perfect for the confident and bold Ganni girl.” The collaboration comes on the heels of the departure of British style and media personality Alexa Chung, who was a guest designer for Barbour since 2019.
“We created something super playful and full of contrast that still stays true to both brands’ DNA. Working with open-minded creatives that value craftsmanship is really what gets my beat going,” says Ditte Reffstrup, the creative force behind Ganni alongside her husband, Nicolaj Reffstrup. Barbour is one of several covetable partnerships for the pair, who have recently worked with other brands known for their signature pieces like Levi’s and Juicy Couture.
Considering Kate Middleton wore a recycled Ganni vest to Cop26 in Glasgow, might this collaboration mean we’ll be seeing the newly minted Princess of Wales swapping out her fascinator for a bucket hat in the months ahead? We’re not ruling it out, especially since Ganni’s fall/winter 2021 collection was basically an homage to Kate’s late mother-in-law. Regardless, we’ve got a hunch that the collab is poised for a sellout.
