In a style landscape teeming with British-grown talent — from veteran brands like Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen to up-and-comers like Molly Goddard and Grace Wales Bonner — there’s one quintessentially English clothing item that always manages to stay relevant: the Barbour jacket. Spotted on the likes of everyone from Princess Diana to the Queen herself and Daniel Craig as James Bond, the utilitarian garment has become a countryside staple, maintaining a stronghold among the sartorial set over the years. Today, the next iteration of the jacket takes on new territory with the launch of its coolest collaboration yet: Barbour x Ganni