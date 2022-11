These Black Women Moved To Europe For A Better Life — Did They Find It?

Some made the move to grow creatively, to study abroad, to fulfill a lifelong goal, to provide a safer environment for their families, and others to have an improved work life balance. Each of the women I spoke to chose Europe for the aforementioned reasons. For me, moving to Portugal has meant that I finally had the time and mental space to explore my creative interests. In the almost two and a half years of living outside of the United States I have not dealt with crippling panic attacks, I have had the capacity to write and self-publish a book , I was featured in the New York Times , hosted pop-up events , worked as an associate producer to a film , built genuine community and expanded my writing career . I attribute this shift for the better due to not having to deal with microaggressions in the workplace , feeling comfortable enough to not hide my natural hair behind a straighter hairstyle , and being my full self. I work remotely and have full control of my schedule.