This Fool Gets Real — & Weird — About Latine Families

The lack of creative input by Latina scriptwriters was so evident that it dampened some of my excitement for the show. Maggie in particular, brilliantly portrayed by Ortiz, comes across as a Latina manic pixie dream girl whose only role in the narrative is to have a romantic relationship with Julio. The audience hardly gets to know anything about Maggie beyond her need to be with Julio. There isn’t any real exploration of her character beyond who she is to him. Similarly, I wish we knew more about Esperanza’s need to control her own family through immigrant guilt-tripping and the invocation of her hard work. The constant repetition that she worked “three jobs” when she immigrated to the United States and her gratefulness to Ronald Reagan for her own amnesty are great punchlines, but I was waiting to understand something beyond that.