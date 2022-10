Emmy Winning Actor-Turned-Rapper Jharrel Jerome Has Something To Say

Born to traditional Latine and Black American parents in the Bronx, Jharrel Jerome was tasked with discovering what personally tethered him to the character of a queer teen from Liberty City, Miami, when he was cast to play Kevin in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight back in 2016. A first-generation Dominican American , Jerome followed his Academy Award-winning big-screen debut with an ambitious performance of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us . To live out the role of the Exonerated Five ’s most controversial figure, Jerome again was charged with the tall order of tracing common links to someone whose life and struggles were a far cry from his own. It earned him the honor of being the first Black Latine and youngest person to take home an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor. “I hope this is a step forward for Dominicans, for Latinos, for Afro-Latinos,” he said at the time of accepting his award. “It’s about time we are [acknowledged] here.”