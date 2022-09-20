I tried the knitted set in size small. It was so comfy and effortless, and I could imagine myself lounging around the house in this set for the fall (hello, to new Zoom call 'fits). Also, even though it is a cropped top and shorts, the set is extremely warm, making it perfect for the transitional season phase we are about to enter. Plus, all the adorable colorful details and the cable knit pattern? Too cute. All I did was add a little sparkle to the ensemble by wearing my go-to crystal pave hoop earrings from Swarovski." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer