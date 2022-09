Sage Erickson’s Natural Beauty & Self-Care Routine

I love going out for dinner in the evenings, especially as a reason to dress up and feel a bit more feminine. That's when I use Shiseido Controlled Chaos Volumizing Mascara ; it's perfect for going out, or if I have any meetings before I surf, because it won't stick to my skin or run down my face when I come in. Recently, I’ve also been using the Peep Show shade of the Shiseido matte lipstick . It’s super easy, simple, cute, and it feels like I put myself together when I have it on, which is a nice feeling. I also like to use this texturizing sea salt spray from Eleven Australia , because it smells amazing!