What could be driving the unexpected increase in these cities? A variety of factors. First, an important possible cause of increased downloads in BLK and other dating apps is the pandemic and its undeniable effects on modern dating as we know it. In the before-times, meeting someone was as simple as brunch with the girls or a night on the town; a good-looking stranger buys you a drink, you click instantly, and perhaps you are making out (or more) by the end of the night. But in a world in which a seemingly never-ending pandemic has made simply going out to a lounge more dangerous, forget kissing strangers at the function — you have to be more mindful and purposeful about how you navigate the dating scene. As a result, people are resorting to finding new ways to meet each other, and dating apps bring the options to their fingertips without the risk of exposure.