If you live along the east coast, you’re in luck: the streets are saying that there’s a lot of love to go around on this end of the U.S., specifically in metropolitan cities like Washington D.C. and New York City. As an NYC resident who’s lived in Brooklyn for six years and has experienced mostly situationships and hookups (yes, I do go to therapy twice a month), I can’t say that I’ve had the best luck here. Not because of a lack of prospects; it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that NYC has one of the largest and best looking selection of dating prospects right now. There are a lot of people to date here! The problem? There are a lot of people to date here! You feel like you’ve found someone worth finally hanging up your jersey for, and they’re thinking they can add you to their growing roster. We’re always looking for something better here, for someone better, and as a result, the NYC dating game can feel like a never-ending cycle of butterflies, time-wasting, and mutual ghosting. Wash, rinse, repeat.