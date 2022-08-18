Is It Ever Okay For Straight Actors To Play Queer Roles?

This is meaningful for other folks working in the entertainment industry, but also for young viewers. It can be supremely powerful for young LGBTQ+ viewers see these queer characters on screen and then go to social media and see the actors who play them also living out and proud. Casting director Andrew Fem, who is queer and non-binary, similarly notes the significance of representation beyond the screen. They mention how powerful it could be for Black and brown trans and queer youth to be able to see actors like Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Billy Porter of Pose not only as their respective characters on television but also in their real lives, being nominated for and winning awards. Or Special star Ryan O’Connell, as well as Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang of the Hulu smash hit Fire Island. “[They’re] living proof you can be openly queer and successful and happy and that there’s a place for you in the world,” Fem says.