Is It Ever Okay For Straight Actors To Play Queer Roles?

Fem notes that the fear of being typecast also can come into play here. “I think a big part of the reason people stay in the closet or keep their identities super under wraps is because they’re afraid of how they’ll become put in that box and only thought of for roles that speak to that particular aspect of their identity,” they say. Toboni, for instance, says that since she’s come out as queer, she has felt pigeonholed in the casting process. She says she even experienced this before she came out just because she has short hair, an absurdly rare sight on television. “I feel too butch for this industry, and I don’t even feel that butch!” she says. Fem echoes Johnson’s sentiments that queer actors should be able to play roles that have nothing to do with their queerness, and even straight characters.