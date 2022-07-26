“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Glossier to Sephora next year," echoed Sephora EVP and Global Chief Merchandising Officer Artemis Patrick in a statement. "Our top priority is to curate the most exceptional collection of brands that shoppers around the world come to expect from us, as the leading global prestige beauty retailer." She later adds that Glossier is among the top-searched brands on Sephora.com that is not currently stocked at the LVMH-owned retailer, with searches spiking up to 200% within the past year.