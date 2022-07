Knowing how crucial Valkyrie and other Black women are to the MCU — whether the franchise recognizes it or not — one can’t help but wonder if they’ll ever get more time in the spotlight. Black Panther 2 will have no choice but to center the efforts of the Black women in Wakanda because of the painful absence of its leading man, but the fates of Valkyrie and Monica Rambeau are less certain. Though Thor and his partner-in-heroism will return for another film, and Monica is predicted to clash against Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the forthcoming sequel, we don’t know how big or how involved their storylines are going to be. If you ask me, there’s a quick fix: give them a TV show. Each Black woman character in the MCU could carry their own show, and there’s more than enough material in Valkyrie’s backstory for a fascinating series. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) even got his own Disney+ spin-off, and he is by far the most mid Avenger. Disney+ is pumping out original series like no tomorrow...what’s another few titles focusing on the Black girl magic of the MCU?