Don't Hold Your Breath For Another Thor Movie After Avengers: Endgame

Warning: Avengers: Endgame spoilers are ahead.
Know what we want more of? Thor! Know what we might not get more of? Also Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s just been assumed — though not necessarily outright stated — that every hero would eventually end up with their own trilogy. Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) had his three movies; Captain America (Chris Evans) had his three; and the Guardians are set to have a third installment, too (not even including how Ant-Man already has two movies, with Black Panther and Doctor Strange already set to get a second). Thor has already had his three movies: Thor, The Dark World, and Ragnarok. It would be breaking the pattern to greenlight a fourth Thor movie. But it might be exactly what the MCU needs, because it’s also one of the things fans are begging for.
Advertisement
Why Thor 4 Might Not Happen
Thor: Ragnarok, the supposed end of the trilogy, completely rewrote the rules of Thor. Instead of being a brooding, gloomy movie with downright dreary bad guys, Ragnarok was an explosion of color and laughs and gave us some of the best scenes and characters currently in the MCU. A lot of this is due to writer/director Taika Waititi, and it’s a shame he didn’t do the first two Thors as well.
Endgame marks a turning point in Thor’s story since it really feels like we’re at the end of it, even more so than in Ragnarok. He’s done what he’s set out to do — kill Thanos — and in doing so he’s lost his parents, his brother, his home planet, and at one point his hammer.
What else is there left for Thor to do?
Well, for starters, he’s going to drink a ton and play video games. Endgame introduces us to Thor 2.0 who, because there’s literally no other way to describe him, looks exactly like The Big Lebowski. It’s unnerving. He has made his home in New Asgard as king of the surviving Asgardians and spends his days drinking away with Korg (Waititi) and Meik.
Will Thor Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3?
By the end of the movie, he still looks like Thor Lebowski has relinquished his title to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who he then makes king of New Asgard (!!!). From there, Thor decides to set off with the Guardians of the Galaxy for parts unknown. He already had a strong bond with many of them, after teaming up with Rocket and Groot for Infinity War, and then Rocket during just about all of Endgame. The banter between Thor and Star Lord is fantastic when he boards the ship and if we don’t get to see that play out onscreen in the future, it’s a damn shame.
Advertisement
Clearly, with Thor now presumably joining the Guardians, it looks like he’s going to hang out in that universe for a while. This is certainly a good thing, since adding Thor into the mix can only add more hilarity to the group. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. Thor? When can I get in line?
Still, Thor 4 Hopes Aren't Totally Dashed
But what does this mean for any additional stand-alone Thor movies? While a fourth movie has never officially been confirmed, there have been rumors for a few months that a new movie might happen. Shortly before Endgame’s release, Valkyrie herself Tessa Thompson told The Los Angeles Times that she heard a fourth Thor was on the table, explaining, “I heard that a pitch has happened for [another Thor film]. I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back.”
Now knowing what we know about the end of Endgame — how Valkyrie is now in charge — might the new Thor movie even be about her? Thor is not the only one to be the God Of Thunder title in the comics, and just recently Jane Foster took on the title. Since it's pretty unlikely that MCU's Jane, Natalie Portman, is coming back to the MCU again, might Thor 4 could remove Thor from the picture altogether, and instead focus on Valkyrie ruling over New Asgard as the Goddess of Thunder?
Seeing as how no one wanted to talk about Endgame for the past few months, no one has talked at all about what’s going to happen going into Phase Four of the MCU. Hopefully, wherever we go next, we’ll get more Thor.
Advertisement