Don't Hold Your Breath For Another Thor Movie After Avengers: Endgame

Know what we want more of? Thor! Know what we might not get more of? Also Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s just been assumed — though not necessarily outright stated — that every hero would eventually end up with their own trilogy. Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) had his three movies; Captain America (Chris Evans) had his three; and the Guardians are set to have a third installment, too (not even including how Ant-Man already has two movies, with Black Panther and Doctor Strange already set to get a second). Thor has already had his three movies : Thor, The Dark World, and Ragnarok. It would be breaking the pattern to greenlight a fourth Thor movie . But it might be exactly what the MCU needs, because it’s also one of the things fans are begging for.