After Jurassic Park, DeWanda Wise Is Ready For World Domination

I'm optimistic. I'm super pragmatic, but I am quite optimistic. And I think what was beautiful about when we were filming. You had both John Boyega and Ray Fisher essentially calling [out] bullshit [in Hollywood]. Boyega specifically was like, "You will not be able to create new Black heroes without giving them hero moments." So that was a part of the bedrock upon which we were filming. I think blowing the whistle, calling it out, and then honestly, making sure that our actors are prepared to do the work. Meaning that they know that it requires, you know, preparation and training and all that stuff beforehand, but also that these studios continue to facilitate that. To pay for the training, to pay for the meal plans, and actually give us the resources and the support to continue to take up space and make the kind of impact that's possible. So I'm optimistic. I am, like everybody else, a tremendous Jordan Peele fan . I had the great pleasure of working with him on Twilight Zone . It's one of my favorite shows of all time. And I love that space. I went to theater school [and] those genres give us the most to latch on to because it's the equivalent to Shakespeare and Greek tragedies. Stakes are so high and it's such a fun playground. I want it for us so badly. There's so many Black women who are very clearly not only saying, “I want to work in this space,” but who are readying themselves.