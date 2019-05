This Offensive Scene In She's Gotta Have It Gets The Black British Experience All Wrong

Here's how it goes: The scene begins with Nola sitting on a long black leather sofa sipping a large glass of white wine and purposely mispronouncing the names of British Nigerian actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and John Boyega . “I’m not mad at Chewy-to Ijeda-tofu. I’m not mad at John PuertoRico Bodega,” she says. The mispronunciation of the names of people of colour by white people (a form of microaggression) has been an ongoing worldwide debate for years now. “Names have incredible significance to families, with so much thought, meaning and culture woven into them,” Rita Kohli, assistant professor of education at the University of California at Riverside, told Quartz about the names of foreign students in schools. “[When teachers] mispronounce, disregard or change [a student’s] name, they are in a sense disregarding the family and culture of the students as well.” This translates to all aspects of life for people with ‘exotic’ names and even though throughout the show Nola’s character is depicted as well-informed on racial politics and social injustice, she seems to miss the outrageousness (and outright offensiveness) of her intentional blunder.