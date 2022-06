Your July Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Embrace Your Power

The Capricorn full moon on July 13 is a chance for us to “adult” ourselves and embrace our power. Venus enters Cancer on the 17th, adding tenderness to our sentiments. Mercury gets assertive and direct on July 19 upon entering Leo. The Sun roars into Leo on July 22, urging us to lean into our fierceness and awesomeness — a sentiment that we’ll feel during July 28’s Leo new moon. The same day, lucky Jupiter starts its retrograde in Aries, giving us the opportunity to take calculated risks.