The Ugly Sandal Gets The Cool Girl Treatment, Thanks To Staud x Birkenstock

The shoe styles include two of Birkenstock ’s most famous sandals, the Arizona and Gizeh, in brown and black croc material. The styles feature gold buckles, as well as Staud’s signature ivory stitching, and retail for $195. Meanwhile, Staud is launching two plaid and croc shoulder bags in a wide range of colors, starting at $275. As part of this launch, Staud is also releasing limited edition ready-to-wear pieces that include a plaid skirt and top ensemble, a set of lightweight knits, and easy dresses that could go from a daytime picnic to a beachside bonfire.