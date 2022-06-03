The Ugly Sandal Gets The Cool Girl Treatment, Thanks To Staud x Birkenstock

The ugly shoe trend may have just gotten It-girl fashion’s stamp of approval, thanks to Birkenstock’s latest collaboration with one of today's most popular brands Staud. On Friday, the two announced the partnership, which includes a summer-themed collection of handbags and ready-to-wear from the Los Angeles-based label, as well as footwear in Birkenstock’s signature styles.
The shoe styles include two of Birkenstock’s most famous sandals, the Arizona and Gizeh, in brown and black croc material. The styles feature gold buckles, as well as Staud’s signature ivory stitching, and retail for $195. Meanwhile, Staud is launching two plaid and croc shoulder bags in a wide range of colors, starting at $275. As part of this launch, Staud is also releasing limited edition ready-to-wear pieces that include a plaid skirt and top ensemble, a set of lightweight knits, and easy dresses that could go from a daytime picnic to a beachside bonfire.
Advertisement
This partnership comes on the heels of a series of successful collaborations for both brands, including Birkenstock’s recent foray into luxury footwear with Manolo Blahnik and Jil Sander and Staud’s sold-out collaboration with New Balance last year.
Ahead of the official start of summer, the collection is available now on Staud, Birkenstock, and Nordstrom.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.