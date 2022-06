Here’s What To Add To Your Summer Wishlist, According To A Fashion Insider

With two weeks until the official start of summer, there's no better time to refresh your seasonal wardrobe. Not sure whether to invest in a classic essential like a white tank top or a more spotlight-stealing style from 2022's fashion roster , like a corset or micro mini skirt ? With this in mind, we caught up with Jodi Kahn — Neiman Marcus ' senior director, divisional merchandise manager of women’s designer ready-to-wear — to see what staples fashion insiders are betting and spending their money on this season.