Should I Go Back To My Toxic Ex? Or Stay In A Sexless Partnership?

Ask yourself: Did you take the time to fully grieve the relationship ? How can you do that now? It makes sense you have unanswered questions, considering he left abruptly, twice, and maybe you felt abandoned. As you are thinking about if you want to go back to him, consider why he might have ghosted in the first place. What was going on in the relationship at the time? Was there fighting, avoidance, or cheating? On a piece of paper, can you map out the pattern that led to such deep disconnection that he eventually just disappeared? Then write down what questions you would have asked him when he ghosted if you’d had the opportunity. Do you have the answers to those questions? Would you feel comfortable actually asking him now? After working through all of this, do you feel reassured that he has deepened his insight into his behaviors and wouldn’t disappear on you again? If not, it’s time to ask the hardest question of all: Why would you go back to someone who has not shown any significant growth since your last breakup?