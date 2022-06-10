Should I Go Back To My Toxic Ex? Or Stay In A Sexless Partnership?

You have the ex-lover who ghosted you… twice. His actions have shown you he has no problem telling another person he loves them even if he’s in a relationship. While it probably feels incredible to be desired, I’d try to look beyond that. I wouldn’t automatically interpret his actions as him longing for you as “the one who got away.” It seems he has a pattern of going back to what’s familiar when he is unhappy. It tells me that he has his own issues with commitment that he needs to work out. Let him do that — on his own. A relationship can only thrive when you have trust. Again, for the people in the back: A relationship can only thrive when you have trust. If you go back to him, you could be left worrying that every time he feels tension or disconnection, he’ll vanish — or go searching for something (or someone) that feels more comfortable instead of talking to you about it.