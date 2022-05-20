‘I Needed Those Years To Grow.’ 5 People On How Abortion Changed Their Lives

She now works for Planned Parenthood full time, advocating for those who have even less access than she did. “I’m insanely grateful for my abortion — if I didn’t have access to it, I could have an eight-year-old at the moment and my life would be totally different,” Wiggins notes. ”I wouldn’t be able to do the work I’m doing now, and I wouldn’t have had the time and space to become the person I’m developing into.” Those are some big reasons abortion changed her life for the better, but there are also little reasons she’s thankful for her abortion, too. “I can come home and decide what it is I want to do,” she says. “I can watch Real Housewives, be able to play music, and not have to worry about a small child. That’s a big difference from what my life would have been like. And, it’s allowed me to think more about the mother I would like to be if and when I decide to be one. For me, once I’m a mother, it won’t be about me anymore.”