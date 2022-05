Un Verano Sin Ti’s most redeeming quality is on the production side. The few spins I’ve given the album tell me it’ll age nicely well into the summer. The overarching upset, here, is an album filled with Dominicanisms and its flagrant lack of representation, which makes it hard to listen to at first. Barring Miyabi and MAG — also on the production side and a necessary mention as producers often live in the shadows — the only Dominican feature is Dahian el Apechao. Benito has spoken truth to power in the past and prides himself on studying the underground and bringing those elements to an industry forefront. Yet, in a Latin music moment overwhelmingly informed by the bajo mundo movement of the Dominican Republic, Bad Bunny fumbled the ball on putting on for the culture’s current trendsetters.