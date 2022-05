I’m Kicking Off My Thirties With A Ride On The Wild Side

I’ll admit to being skeptical even after hearing Taylor sing the praises of the open road; my anxious mind could only imagine going too fast and somehow crashing in my Slingshot. But with Tiger Bracy, the Senior Manager of Industrial Design, in the driver’s seat, my first taste of powersports is in fact an exciting and enjoyable one. As the sounds of Fela Kuti blast at full volume through the speakers (my aux game is very strong), we zip and zoom down the PCH and around the twists and turns of the California cliff side. Things get even more real when I get behind the wheel, where I scream internally and say many hurried prayers before taking off. I don’t think I could’ve gripped the steering wheel any harder, pressing as lightly on the accelerator as possible in fear that I would lose control. But after a minute or two, I realize that I am in control. As it turns out, driving a Slingshot is a lot like driving a go-kart — it’s just a lot bigger with smoother movement — and I soon find peace in that pocket of easeful, comfortable cruising.