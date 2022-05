Costume Institute’s New Exhibit Highlights American Fashion’s Overlooked Stories

With such powerful displays of storytelling, it’s easy to miss some of the quieter rooms. On my first walk-through, drawn to the music and showmanship of Ford’s room, I didn’t notice Chloé Zhao’s Shaker Retiring Room off to the side. Yet it is this room, an austere setup — featuring minimalist designs by American sportswear pioneer Claire McCardell alongside traditional Shaker dresses — that leaves a powerful, unnerving impression on me, similar to the one I experienced after watching Nomadland, thanks to the way it showcases sartorial simplicity without any of the pomp seen in the other rooms. The type of thinking that’s not unlike the capsule closet sentiments that have emerged in lockdown when we had no choice but to face our overflowing closets that had no use in our reality, and fashion’s overconsumption problem