Is Lizzo’s Shapewear Line Worth The Hype? We Put It To The Test

So, how was it? It's not for me. Everything from the long sleeves to the color, it's simply not me. While the mesh is soft and nothing is too tight, the piece doesn't know what it wants to be. It's tight in the arms but not tight enough in the chest (I'm a 38H, so that shouldn't be possible). I can understand why someone else would love this though, someone who is insecure about their arms, someone that can go around without a bra, who's comfortable wearing a thong, and loves neon pink. If you're any of those things, you'd love this.