TikTok Fashion Creators Are The New Critics — Here Are The Best To Follow

The fashion aficionado to TikTok commentator pipeline has become the go-to formula for style-minded creators on the app, with some leveraging their online audiences to snag gigs that include brand partnerships, freelance writing, and staff jobs. Sure, TikTok is also full of shopping trends, hauls, and totally unrealistic #dayinmylife videos. But there’s a different type of fashion influencer on the platform, too, whose personality and knowledge flourishes within the algorithm.